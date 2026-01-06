NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2025) -- Commander, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) headquarters September 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Michael R. Laraya relieved Taylor as Commander, NCTS Far East. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)
|09.26.2025
|01.06.2026 23:16
|9469740
|250926-N-GM704-1181
|3392x5083
|3.3 MB
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|2
|0
