A firefighter from San Francisco International Airport conducts live-fire training with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2025. The multi-agency training enhanced readiness by allowing firefighters to sharpen their skills in simulated environments while fostering interoperability between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9469637
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PA306-1030
|Resolution:
|4551x3955
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS