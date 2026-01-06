Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport conduct live-fire training with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2025. The joint training enhanced readiness by allowing firefighters to sharpen their skills in high-pressure environments while fostering interoperability between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9469639
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PA306-1051
|Resolution:
|5472x3823
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.