Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training

Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport conduct live-fire training with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2025. The joint training enhanced readiness by allowing firefighters to sharpen their skills in high-pressure environments while fostering interoperability between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)