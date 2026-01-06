Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 14, 2025. Training at Travis AFB enabled SFO firefighters to maintain their Federal Aviation Administration certification by conducting aircraft rescue and firefighting drills in realistic scenarios, while also fostering stronger partnerships between military and civilian emergency teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)