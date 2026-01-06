Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport conduct live-fire training with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2025. The multi-agency training enhanced readiness by allowing firefighters to sharpen their skills in simulated environments while fostering interoperability between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)