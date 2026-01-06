(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport conduct live-fire training with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2025. The multi-agency training enhanced readiness by allowing firefighters to sharpen their skills in simulated environments while fostering interoperability between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9469641
    VIRIN: 250814-F-PA306-1258
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in aircraft rescue training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Airmen
    firefighting

