(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hooligan Hockey [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hooligan Hockey

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Dahl of the 119th Operations Support Squadron, plays for the Happy Hooligan hockey team against the N.D. Army National Guard team at a charity hockey game in West Fargo, N.D. on January 2, 2026. The Hooligan team played to a 4-1 loss in the game. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9469237
    VIRIN: 260102-Z-YT106-1009
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligan Hockey [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hooligan Hockey
    Happy Hooligan Hockey
    Happy Hooligan Hockey
    Happy Hooligan Hockey
    Happy Hooligan Hockey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hockey game
    119th Wing Fargo
    happy hooligans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery