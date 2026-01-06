(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Hooligan Hockey

    Happy Hooligan Hockey

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Joe Paulus of the 119th Mission Support Group, plays for the Happy Hooligan hockey team against the N.D. Army National Guard team at a charity hockey game in West Fargo, N.D. on January 2, 2026. The Hooligan team played to a 4-1 loss in the game. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9469239
    VIRIN: 260102-Z-YT106-1012
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Happy Hooligan Hockey [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

