Staff Sgt. Wayne Bahr of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, plays for the Happy Hooligan hockey team against the N.D. Army National Guard team at a charity hockey game in West Fargo, N.D. on January 2, 2026. The Hooligan team played to a 4-1 loss in the game. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9469240
|VIRIN:
|260102-Z-YT106-1013
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Happy Hooligan Hockey [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.