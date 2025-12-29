Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo after completing the Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The 17th SFS hosts a memorial ruck every year in honor of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9469061
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-TB914-1413
|Resolution:
|2823x1882
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck
No keywords found.