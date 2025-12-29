20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Alan Muhle, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog lead trainer, and Staff Sgt. Savannah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron instructor, pose with donated canned goods at the 17th SFS building preceding the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The ruck is done in remembrance of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, 17th SFS defender, who was killed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)