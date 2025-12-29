(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Alan Muhle, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog lead trainer, and Staff Sgt. Savannah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron instructor, pose with donated canned goods at the 17th SFS building preceding the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The ruck is done in remembrance of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, 17th SFS defender, who was killed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9469060
    VIRIN: 250926-F-TB914-1410
    Resolution: 2746x1961
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, 20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

    17SFS, Jacobson Ruck, Remembrance, Operation Iraqi Freedom, 17TRW, Honor the Fallen

