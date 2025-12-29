20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial of U.S. Air Force A1C Elizabeth Jacobson displays in front of the 17th Security Forces Squadron for the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The ruck is done in remembrance of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, 17th Security Forces Squadron defender, who was killed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)