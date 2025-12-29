20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Jacobson family stand behind the memorial of A1C Elizabeth Jacobson during the closing of the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The Gold Star family came out to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of their loved ones death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)