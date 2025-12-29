(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck [Image 5 of 8]

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    The Jacobson family stand behind the memorial of A1C Elizabeth Jacobson during the closing of the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The Gold Star family came out to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of their loved ones death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9469056
    VIRIN: 250926-F-TB914-1382
    Resolution: 2586x1724
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck

    17SFS, Jacobson Ruck, Remembrance, Operation Iraqi Freedom, 17TRW, Honor the Fallen

