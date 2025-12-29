The Jacobson family stand behind the memorial of A1C Elizabeth Jacobson during the closing of the 2025 Jacobson Memorial Ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The Gold Star family came out to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of their loved ones death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9469056
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-TB914-1382
|Resolution:
|2586x1724
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20 Years of Remembrance: 2025 A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Ruck
No keywords found.