USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Senior Chief Quartermaster Tom Salvatore debriefs Sailors following a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 4, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)