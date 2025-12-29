USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Seth Spurlock uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) to check for hot spots during a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 4, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)