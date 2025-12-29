(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Christian Weigart debriefs Sailors following a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 4, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9468231
    VIRIN: 260104-N-IW711-1128
    Resolution: 7453x4969
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    Damage Control
    In Port Emergency Team (IET)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery