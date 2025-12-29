(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Family members hold a sign in support of their Sailor stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9467633
    VIRIN: 260103-N-MQ631-1100
    Resolution: 5583x3573
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport, by PO2 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Delbert D. Black’s Departs Naval Station Mayport for Scheduled Deployment

    Departure
    USNavy
    C2F
    Ready2Fight
    US2ndFleet

