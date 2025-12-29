USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – Family members hold a sign in support of their Sailor stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)