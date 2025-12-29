NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – A family member waves to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9467620
|VIRIN:
|260103-N-MQ631-1181
|Resolution:
|5647x3639
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Delbert D. Black’s Departs Naval Station Mayport for Scheduled Deployment
