NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9467617
|VIRIN:
|260301-N-MQ631-1220
|Resolution:
|5283x1930
|Size:
|855.71 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|39
|Downloads:
|6
USS Delbert D. Black's Departs Naval Station Mayport for Scheduled Deployment
