USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in Manama, Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251229-N-IE405-1292 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Ensign James Morgan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands safety officer watch in the pilothouse during a sea-and-anchor evolution. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)