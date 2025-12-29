USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in Manama, Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251229-N-IE405-1216 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Seaman Ana Sanchez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands phone talker watch on the forecastle during a sea-and-anchor evolution. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)