USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Stands Watch in Manama, Bahrain

251229-N-IE405-1005 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Matthew Mathenia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands watch near the quarterdeck aboard the ship. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
