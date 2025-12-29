(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Stands Watch in Manama, Bahrain

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Stands Watch in Manama, Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251229-N-IE405-1005 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Matthew Mathenia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands watch near the quarterdeck aboard the ship. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9467427
    VIRIN: 251229-N-IE405-1005
    Resolution: 5530x3946
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Stands Watch in Manama, Bahrain [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Bahrain
    CENTCOM

