    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251229-N-IE405-1285 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Fire Quartermaster Seaman Nicktari Danial, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), uses an alidade to verify the bearing and range from a contact at sea from the bridge wing during a sea-and-anchor evolution. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Manama
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    sea-and-anchor
    Bahrain

