Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

Graduates of the fall 2025 Pre-Engineering Program session, their school district representatives, student mentors and program sponsors stand with Capt. Tony Holmes (far right), commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), following the program’s Dec. 9 graduation ceremony at the Oxnard Union High School District Board Room in Oxnard, California. NSWC PHD hosts two Pre-Engineering Program sessions per year, during the fall and spring semesters, at Fathomwerx Lab in the Port of Hueneme. This fall’s program included 32 students representing 13 high schools from three school districts in Ventura County. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)