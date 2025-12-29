(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy's Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Graduates of the fall 2025 Pre-Engineering Program session, their school district representatives, student mentors and program sponsors stand with Capt. Tony Holmes (far right), commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), following the program’s Dec. 9 graduation ceremony at the Oxnard Union High School District Board Room in Oxnard, California. NSWC PHD hosts two Pre-Engineering Program sessions per year, during the fall and spring semesters, at Fathomwerx Lab in the Port of Hueneme. This fall’s program included 32 students representing 13 high schools from three school districts in Ventura County. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9467347
    VIRIN: 251209-N-SR235-9562
    Resolution: 2000x962
    Size: 763.05 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STUDENT
    PORT HUENEME
    STEM
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250
    PRE ENGINEERING PROGRAM

