Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

Hueneme High School student Jason Gray (center) shakes the hand of Ramon Flores, science, technology, engineering and math program coordinator at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), as Flores presents him with a certificate of achievement during the Pre-Engineering Program graduation ceremony at the Oxnard Union High School District (OUHSD) Board Room in Oxnard, California, Dec. 9, 2025. NSWC PHD runs the Pre-Engineering Program in collaboration with other local Navy commands and school districts. This fall’s program included 32 students representing 13 high schools from three school districts: OUHSD, Santa Paula Unified School District and Ventura Unified School District. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)