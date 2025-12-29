(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy's Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Hueneme High School student Jason Gray (center) shakes the hand of Ramon Flores, science, technology, engineering and math program coordinator at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), as Flores presents him with a certificate of achievement during the Pre-Engineering Program graduation ceremony at the Oxnard Union High School District (OUHSD) Board Room in Oxnard, California, Dec. 9, 2025. NSWC PHD runs the Pre-Engineering Program in collaboration with other local Navy commands and school districts. This fall’s program included 32 students representing 13 high schools from three school districts: OUHSD, Santa Paula Unified School District and Ventura Unified School District. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9467343
    VIRIN: 251209-N-SR235-1095
    Resolution: 2000x1213
    Size: 740.18 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STUDENT
    PORT HUENEME
    STEM
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250
    PRE ENGINEERING PROGRAM

