Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

Ramon Flores, science, technology, engineering and math program coordinator at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), welcomes students and their families to the Pre-Engineering Program fall graduation ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, at the Oxnard Union High School District Board Room in Oxnard, California. Flores told the group that for more than 25 years, the program that NSWC PHD organizes and hosts has offered high school students direct access to working scientists and engineers. “This is not a lecture series, instead offering multiple hands-on exercises,” he said. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)