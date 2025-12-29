(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Ramon Flores, science, technology, engineering and math program coordinator at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), welcomes students and their families to the Pre-Engineering Program fall graduation ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, at the Oxnard Union High School District Board Room in Oxnard, California. Flores told the group that for more than 25 years, the program that NSWC PHD organizes and hosts has offered high school students direct access to working scientists and engineers. “This is not a lecture series, instead offering multiple hands-on exercises,” he said. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9467344
    VIRIN: 251209-N-SR235-9914
    Resolution: 2000x1295
    Size: 888.49 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates
    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates
    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates
    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates
    Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STUDENT
    PORT HUENEME
    STEM
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250
    PRE ENGINEERING PROGRAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery