Navy’s Pre-Engineering Program Celebrates Latest Group of Graduates

Capt. Tony Holmes (left), commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), delivers the keynote address during the Dec. 9, 2025, Pre-Engineering Program graduation ceremony at the Oxnard Union High School District Board Room in Oxnard, California. “Being an engineer or a technician and learning those hard skills is not for everyone,” Holmes said. “It takes a certain discipline and mindset. The future is bright, and you can’t help but be excited about it because of these students here tonight.” NSWC PHD hosts two Pre-Engineering Program sessions per year, during the fall and spring semesters, at Fathomwerx Lab in the Port of Hueneme. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)