A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), speaks over the ship's announcement system during damage control training while underway in th Caribbean Sea, Dec. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9467031
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-KP948-1172
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|870.21 KB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.