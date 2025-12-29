(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations [Image 1 of 12]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), lower flight deck safety nets ahead of flight operations while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 17:51
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSM 50
    Flight Deck
    Flight operations

