USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Maritime Strike Squadron 37, during flight operations while underway in th Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)