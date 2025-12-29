(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Performs Flight Operations [Image 3 of 12]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Performs Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.22.2025

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter, assigned to Maritime Strike Squadron 37, during flight operations while underway in th Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9467029
    VIRIN: 251222-N-KP948-1089
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 746 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Performs Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seahawk
    USS Thomas Hudner
    DDG 116
    HSM 50
    Helicopter
    Flight Operations

