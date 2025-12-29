Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Collegiate football players from Duke University participate in a simulated marksmanship demonstration using instrumented M4 carbines at the Engagement Skills Trainer range inside the Fort Bliss Simulation Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025. The demonstration was conducted as part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fort Bliss Tour, providing players from both teams hands-on exposure to Army training technology in a controlled environment.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)