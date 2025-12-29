(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 12]

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Collegiate football players from Duke University participate in a simulated marksmanship demonstration using instrumented M4 carbines at the Engagement Skills Trainer range inside the Fort Bliss Simulation Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025. The demonstration was conducted as part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fort Bliss Tour, providing players from both teams hands-on exposure to Army training technology in a controlled environment.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9467025
    VIRIN: 251229-A-HH664-4813
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss [Image 12 of 12], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

