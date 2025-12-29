Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Landon King, a tight end with Duke University, aims an instrumented M4 carbine during a simulated marksmanship demonstration at the Engagement Skills Trainer range inside the Fort Bliss Simulation Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025. The demonstration was conducted as part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fort Bliss Tour, allowing players to experience Army training technology in a controlled environment.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)