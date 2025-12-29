Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Dylan Sanborn, assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, demonstrates the operation of an instrumented M4 carbine to Cosme Salas, a collegiate football kicker, during a simulated marksmanship demonstration at the Engagement Skills Trainer range inside the Fort Bliss Simulation Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025. The demonstration was conducted as part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fort Bliss Tour, providing players hands-on exposure to Army training technology in a controlled environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)