Jacob Rich Kongaika, a collegiate football player, aims an instrumented M4 carbine during a simulated marksmanship demonstration at the Engagement Skills Trainer range inside the Fort Bliss Simulation Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025. The demonstration was conducted as part of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fort Bliss Tour, allowing players to experience Army training technology in a controlled environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. JaDarius D. Duncan)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9467024
|VIRIN:
|251229-A-HH664-1611
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl athletes engage with 11th ADA Brigade Soldiers at Fort Bliss [Image 12 of 12], by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.