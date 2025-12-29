America 250 Ball drops in NYC on NYE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, watches as Fireworks emanate from the America 250 ball drop, kicking off the U.S. Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) in Times Square, New York on January 1, 2026. Following the fireworks, more than 800,000 New Year's Eve attendees watched a 4-minute montage commemorating the history of the United States. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)