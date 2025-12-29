Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Christopher Ngo, an executive officer with the 157th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, participate in an interview with a reporter from WPIX - 11 News in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Active and Reserve soldiers connected with content creators and members of the press, sharing their Army stories. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)