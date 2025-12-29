(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC [Image 3 of 4]

    Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Christopher Ngo, an executive officer with the 157th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, participate in an interview with a reporter from WPIX - 11 News in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Active and Reserve soldiers connected with content creators and members of the press, sharing their Army stories. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9466952
    VIRIN: 251231-A-BD830-1103
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square
    Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC
    Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC
    America 250 Ball drops in NYC on NYE

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Times Square
    New Year’s Eve
    USARD
    NYCRB
    USARDML

