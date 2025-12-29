Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cellular device streams an interview featuring U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, during a New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Active and Reserve soldiers attended the event, which provided an opportunity for U.S. servicemembers to share their Army story. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)