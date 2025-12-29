(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    A cellular device streams an interview featuring U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, during a New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Active and Reserve soldiers attended the event, which provided an opportunity for U.S. servicemembers to share their Army story. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience. (U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9466950
    VIRIN: 251231-A-BD830-1100
    Resolution: 4905x3249
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers celebrate New Years Eve in Times Square [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Times Square
    NYE
    USARD
    NYCRB
    USARDML

