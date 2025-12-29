Active and Reserve Soldiers share stories on NYE in NYC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bellamy, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, participates in a New Year's Eve celebration Dinomite Twins livestream in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2025. U.S. Army Active and Reserve soldiers participated in livestreams and interviews, sharing their Army stories during the event. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience.

(U.S. Army Photo By: First Sergeant Gregory Williams/Released)