NEXUS FORGE 25

U.S. Marines with Air Traffic Control Mike Company, Marine Air Control Squadron 4 points out a small unmanned aircraft system during a simulated attack at East Range Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2025. With the increased use of sUAS, proper Counter-sUAS training equips security personnel with the skills to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones, ensuring rapid response to evolving aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
