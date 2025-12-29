(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEXUS FORGE 25

    NEXUS FORGE 25

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Marines with Air Traffic Control Mike Company, Marine Air Control Squadron 4 points out a small unmanned aircraft system during a simulated attack at East Range Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2025. With the increased use of sUAS, proper Counter-sUAS training equips security personnel with the skills to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones, ensuring rapid response to evolving aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    VIRIN: 250211-F-KM531-3122
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

