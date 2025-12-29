NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division load a joint light tactical vehicle-mounted Marine Air Defense Integrated Systems assigned to 3d LAAB from a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 445th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2025. By combining aerial transport operations with joint expertise, Airmen and Marines can strengthen their rapid deployment capabilities, allowing weapons systems like NMESIS and MADIS to be positioned in remote locations for increased flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)