NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aerial port members from the 70th and 80th Aerial Port Squadrons and U.S. Marines with the Ground Based Air Defense Battery, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, off-load a joint light tactical vehicle mounted Marine Air Defense Integrated System assigned to 3d LAAB from a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2025. This Joint-force exercise enhances mobility and embarkation readiness, ensuring Airmen and Marines are familiarized with procedures enabling them to rapidly deploy and relocate critical weapon systems like NMESIS and MADIS to contested areas with maximum effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)