NEXUS FORGE 25

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Alcorn assists in guiding the off-loading of a a joint light tactical vehicle mounted Marine Air Defense Integrated System assigned to 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division from a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2025. By combining aerial transport operations with joint expertise, Airmen and Marines can strengthen their rapid deployment capabilities, allowing weapons systems like NMESIS and MADIS to be positioned in remote locations for increased flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)