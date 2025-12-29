(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 2 of 6]

    NEXUS FORGE 25

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Alcorn assists in guiding the off-loading of a a joint light tactical vehicle mounted Marine Air Defense Integrated System assigned to 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division from a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2025. By combining aerial transport operations with joint expertise, Airmen and Marines can strengthen their rapid deployment capabilities, allowing weapons systems like NMESIS and MADIS to be positioned in remote locations for increased flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 23:55
    Photo ID: 9466618
    VIRIN: 250210-F-KM531-2686
    Resolution: 4065x2475
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    NexusForge25
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE

