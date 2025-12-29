An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) tends to a simulated medical casualtywraps an amputated leg during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 31, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 14:33
|Photo ID:
|9465936
|VIRIN:
|251231-N-VX022-1061
|Resolution:
|7634x4294
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.