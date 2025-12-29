(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill [Image 4 of 12]

    EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal tool sits on a homemade explosives lab table during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 31, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 14:33
    VIRIN: 251231-N-VX022-1053
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

