    EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill [Image 7 of 12]

    EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 31, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 14:33
    VIRIN: 251231-N-VX022-1056
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EODMU-11
    China Lake
    EODGRU-1
    EOD

