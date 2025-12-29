EOD Technicians Conduct a Homemade Explosives and Medical Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) remove a simulated medical casualty from a volatile area during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 31, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)