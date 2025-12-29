(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Work Underway at Dike 3 [Image 2 of 4]

    Work Underway at Dike 3

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A contractor works on the Dike 3 construction site around Folsom Lake on Sept 11, 2025. As part of the Folsom Dam Raise Project, a new 1,600-foot embankment dike, Dike 3, is being constructed 80 feet upstream of the existing dike. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 9465686
    VIRIN: 250911-A-VR800-4888
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work Underway at Dike 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

