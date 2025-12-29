Work Underway at Dike 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A compact track loader sits on the construction site of Dike 3 around Folsom Lake on Sept. 11, 2025. As part of the Folsom Dam Raise Project, a new 1,600-foot embankment dike, Dike 3, is being constructed 80 feet upstream of the existing dike. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Boyle).