Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Straight, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo after performing a card trick during a private performance in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. For more than 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9465309
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-II719-1114
|Resolution:
|3347x4184
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform
No keywords found.