Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps



SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 19, 2025) – A heavy silence filled the theater. The crowd froze, eyes wide open with mouths hung in astonishment. “He’s the devil,” someone from the crowd shouts as they try to escape the crowded room. The unexpected reaction didn’t shake his confidence— it ignited something deeper in him.

Despite being referred to as the devil, Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Straight, the administrative department leading petty officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), is known as the local magician behind the uniform–although most of his reactions tend to be those of amazement and giggles from awestruck children. And while picturing a U.S. Navy Sailor probably doesn’t elicit the image of a magician, Straight is the best of both.

His infatuation with magic started in his youth.

“When I was a kid, probably 8 or 9 years old, I saw this magician performing in the streets of Boston, and he drew a crowd, and I was fascinated by that,” recalled Straight. “I got in the center of the [crowd] to get a close up and he had actually called me on to his little stage, and he performed some magic for me. It was an amazing experience to not only be called from a crowd, but to be part of the whole thing. And from that point on, my fascination just exploded from there.”

He then spent years going to the library, devouring every book he could find on magic. His initial performances started in his parents’ basement with things like confetti. Eventually, he grew out of the basement and upgraded to trying it on “real people out in the real world” and soon realized he had a real talent for it.

He could draw a crowd, but that didn’t cover the bills. While Straight kept magic close, he began to take whatever work he could find; this kind of practicality later served him in the Navy.

Raised in the town of Southborough, Massachusetts, Straight worked multiple jobs growing up, ranging from the library to cultivating bee honey to repairing money counter machines with his uncle.

“I was between jobs, and I needed to do something to support my family,” said Straight. “I made an on-the-spot decision to look at enlisting in the military.”

What started as a leap of necessity quickly turned into a source of pride for his service, and now he enjoys being able to help others through his job as yeoman alongside his fellow Sailors.

“I'm a yeoman, and I love everything about my job,” said Straight. “I think it’s really beneficial.”

During his initial military rating school, his instructors viewed his magic infatuation as a distraction, encouraging Straight to focus solely on his studies. Later on, he would realize that finding the balance between both would be key. He learned to navigate when he could use his passion of magic in his daily life without it being seen as a hindrance to his military duties.

“When [magic] comes up in conversation or when I find the opportunity to, I use it as a morale booster,” said Straight. “And when they realize that I am a magician, it really throws them off guard.”

Straight frequently performs simple yet astonishing tricks to pull others in.

“A lot of [tricks] I do is just what I carry on me,” said Straight. “[I carry] a pen because yeomen always carry a pen; I'll do a quick little effect and that is usually a really good attention grabber.”

During his 2013 deployment aboard the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Straight’s love for magic began to surface. Word of his talent began to spread quickly among his shipmates. Straight recalled being requested by different departments around the ship when his fellow Sailors discovered his talent.

“I utilized my gifts and performed for the different shops, and I was getting lots of requests to do it,” said Straight. “So I was more than happy to do that because I knew it made people happy.”

This source of joy eventually followed him to his first port visit, Sasebo, Japan, during the installation’s annual Fleet Friendship Day, where he explored what he didn’t yet realize would become his future duty station. As he toured the base, he entertained attendees with magic tricks, unknowingly laying the groundwork for a chapter of his life that was yet to come.

His fate would eventually come to a full circle when 11 years later he was getting coffee and making conversation with a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) employee when the topic of magic arose. Straight performed an on the spot trick as he always does and he was immediately introduced to the director and contracted with MWR on the spot. Now he performs at multiple events on CFAS each year, sharing his talents and wonder with the community.

Straight recalled the most unforgettable reaction he ever received, which had happened during the 2024 MWR Father-Daughter Dance in front of a crowd of nearly 200 people. An audience member selected a random card, keeping it hidden. Next, Straight called a complete stranger in the United States, explained he was performing live on stage in Japan and asked the stranger to name any card that came to mind, hoping for some connection. The man then named the exact card chosen moments earlier by the audience member. The crowd went wild.

He has learned to appreciate even the outlandish reactions like when someone screams and accuses him of being the devil, calling these reactions “fun” as he’ll never get used to them.

“It's not every day that you run into a magician,” said Straight.

Throughout his youth, he recalled struggling with confidence, especially in social situations. He remembers feeling like the “awkward penguin” at school, unsure of how to connect with others. But discovering magic gave him more than just a hobby: it gave him his voice.

“When I explored magic and grew into that role as a magician, I learned that I actually could speak in front of people, I could draw a crowd as few as three and as many as 500,” said Straight. “It taught me how to have the confidence in myself to speak and to be who I want to be around people. I think that really helped me in a lot of situations like trainings in the military, and conducting these things without looking like I don't know what I'm talking about.”

Magic helped Straight become the leader he is today. As both a Sailor and a magician, he believes that it is vital to always be the best version of yourself. He emphasized that discipline in training and perfecting your skill are two values that go hand in hand, shaping success in both his military career and his craft.

“If someone doubts your abilities, then they won't see your value,” said Straight.

Learning his own style has allowed him to continue to stand out. He recalled even being noticed by his admiral, who asked Straight to perform for his family. Even on deployment, he was recognized for his magic, receiving challenge coins from high-ranking officials, including a force master chief and a two-star admiral. Getting to entertain people in such unique settings has been a very rewarding and unexpected part of his journey.

“I do a little bit of everything, but my absolute passion is cards because they’re easy to carry, and everybody knows what cards are. No matter where you are in the world, everyone recognizes them,” said Straight.

He puts the universal appeal of cards to the test by hitting the streets of Japan to perform, captivating both Sailors and Sasebo locals alike.

“The idea of just making any moment magical is really cool,” said Straight.

Straight spoke of being contacted by multiple talent agencies throughout his time in the military.

“I know that the opportunities are there and they will still be there in the future,” said Straight. “So, when I get out of the military, I'm going to jump right back into that and fulfill my dream and maybe even perform a big show someday.”

Despite having to temporarily set aside his aspirations, Straight understands that his current purpose holds greater significance than himself.

“There's so many people in the military that have hidden talents or skill sets, and some of which can be utilized in the military,” said Straight. “But because we are Sailors, we have to focus on our job and not let things on the outside distract us. But if you have big dreams and big goals outside of the military, always keep those on the horizon.”

Straight recognizes the importance of time management and making sure the military duties get finished first before he switches his roles back to being a magician.

“It can be challenging,” said Straight. “It wasn't until I learned to separate the two that it made all the difference.”

Straight acknowledges that his military career is temporary as he gets closer to retirement, emphasizing that his commitment to the service remains unchanged. Heimagines a simple yet fulfilling life after retirement, even if that’s just opening a small magic shop where he can entertain visitors with his tricks. His goal is to continue sharing his passion for magic, and he hopes others will also find the courage to pursue what truly inspires them outside their military service.

“Don't let people bring you down if what you do is kind of outside of the norm,” said Straight. “Follow your passion.”